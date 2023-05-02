Connectus Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,759 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.7% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MBS ETF worth $73,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MBB traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.66. 1,370,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,243. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
