Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 220,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,890,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,151,115. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $624.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

