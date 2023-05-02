Connectus Wealth LLC Has $49.75 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.2% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $49,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.04. 710,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.29.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

