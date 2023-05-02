Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 150,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:CNTB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

