Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conifer

In other Conifer news, CEO James G. Petcoff bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,215.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conifer

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 467,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Conifer comprises 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned about 3.82% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Stock Down 6.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099. Conifer has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Conifer from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Conifer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Underwriting, Wholesale Agency, and Corporate. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Further Reading

