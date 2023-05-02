Conduent (CNDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Conduent has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.00 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $779.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Conduent has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.66.

Institutional Trading of Conduent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Conduent by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Conduent by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Conduent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

