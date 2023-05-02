comScore (SCOR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect comScore to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. On average, analysts expect comScore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

comScore Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.18. comScore has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in comScore by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 180,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in comScore by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 207,056 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in comScore by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 967,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in comScore by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 46,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCOR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on comScore in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About comScore

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

