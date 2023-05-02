Computer Task Group (CTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Computer Task Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.56-$0.68 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. On average, analysts expect Computer Task Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $107.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

