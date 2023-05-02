Compound Market Cap Tops $296.70 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $39.82 or 0.00139332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $296.70 million and $12.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00061833 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00034098 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00038592 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003536 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000530 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,451,819 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,451,819.45026141 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.65495161 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $12,030,342.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.