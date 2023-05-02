Compass Minerals International (CMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Compass Minerals International Stock Performance
NYSE:CMP opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.91.
Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Compass Minerals International Company Profile
Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.
Read More
