Compass Minerals International (CMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE:CMP opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.91.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 914,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,912 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.