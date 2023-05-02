Comparing UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) & DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of UpHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DocGo and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 UpHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

DocGo presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.93%. UpHealth has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 809.09%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than DocGo.

DocGo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DocGo and UpHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 1.91 $34.58 million $0.32 25.69 UpHealth $158.80 million 0.20 -$223.00 million ($15.09) -0.12

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. UpHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% UpHealth -140.43% -59.75% -29.11%

Summary

DocGo beats UpHealth on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

