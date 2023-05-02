Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.77. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $937.58 million, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.30%.

In other news, Director Claire M. Gulmi bought 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after buying an additional 85,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 409,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

