Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.65–$0.05 EPS.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

CYH opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $698.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Community Health Systems Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

