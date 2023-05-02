Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.37% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $85,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $120.04.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.