Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $51,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 869.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 159,250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 84,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 65,509 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

