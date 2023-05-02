Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $66.74 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 607,086 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $66,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

