Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 72.87% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $63,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 213.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 76,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.91.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (DWAW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWAW was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

