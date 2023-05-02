Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $59,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $66.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

