Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,186,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 90.36% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF worth $72,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000.

Shares of DWUS opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $35.97.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

