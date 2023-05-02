Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 11,473 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 892,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $83,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

NYSE CVS opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

