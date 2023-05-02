Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,488 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $49,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $157.12 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day moving average of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

