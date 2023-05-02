Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $234.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.51 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 5,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,880.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.