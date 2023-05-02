Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,414,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 3,347,158 shares.The stock last traded at $37.33 and had previously closed at $42.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Comerica Stock Down 12.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

