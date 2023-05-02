Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $3,891,165.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,717,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,864,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,974,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,993,889. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $171.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

