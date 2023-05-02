Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,730,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 36,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.20. 20,904,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,164,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 5,549,914 shares of company stock worth $12,557,349 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

