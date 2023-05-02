Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.65.

CDE stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 250.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 142,711 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 622,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 124,966 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

