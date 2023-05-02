Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned 0.69% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Codere Online Luxembourg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of CDRO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.87.

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

