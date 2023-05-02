CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.75, but opened at $21.61. CNO Financial Group shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 217,996 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

CNO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $82,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,239 shares of company stock worth $709,793. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.13.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading

