CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNO opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $709,793. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

