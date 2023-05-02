CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in CNFinance were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. 6,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,293. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $179.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 335.29 and a current ratio of 393.58.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). CNFinance had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

