CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CNA Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after acquiring an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

