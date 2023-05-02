Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 32,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 11.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ CLOV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. 7,665,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,616,426. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $351.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.37 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 90.45% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

