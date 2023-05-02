Clover Finance Price Tops $0.0574 on Major Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.08 million and $1.02 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 401,788,737 coins and its circulating supply is 245,657,999 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

