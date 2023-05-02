Citigroup Cuts Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $20.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

