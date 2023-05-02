Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 5.2%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.21. 234,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,451,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIFR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $566.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 879.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

