Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 5.2%

May 2nd, 2023

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.21. 234,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,451,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CIFR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $566.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIFR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 879.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

