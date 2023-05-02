CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CION Investment by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CION Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION Investment Trading Down 1.1 %

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of CION traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 190,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,620. The stock has a market cap of $509.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. CION Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

