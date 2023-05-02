Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Down 13.2% in April

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,866.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $28,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 656,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,032. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

