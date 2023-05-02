Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Down 13.2% in April

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,866.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $28,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 656,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,032. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.
