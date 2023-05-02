Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,630,000 after acquiring an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,030.92. 84,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,668.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,571.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

