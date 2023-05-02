China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
China Gold International Resources Stock Performance
Shares of JINFF stock remained flat at $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.51.
About China Gold International Resources
