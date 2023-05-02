China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

Shares of JINFF stock remained flat at $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. China Gold International Resources has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

About China Gold International Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.