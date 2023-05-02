China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,600 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the March 31st total of 1,200,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CCVTF remained flat at 1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is 4.36. China Conch Venture has a twelve month low of 1.26 and a twelve month high of 1.26.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

