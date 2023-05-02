Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2 %

CEMI opened at $0.46 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 70,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,989,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,055,578 shares of company stock valued at $468,371. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 143,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 62,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

