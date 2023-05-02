Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2 %
CEMI opened at $0.46 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85.
In other news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 70,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,989,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,055,578 shares of company stock valued at $468,371. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
