Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 18277270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

Insider Activity at Chegg

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chegg Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,893,000 after buying an additional 87,048 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,311,000 after buying an additional 25,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after buying an additional 564,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

