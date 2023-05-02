Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by Barrington Research to Market Perform

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG traded down $8.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,656,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,963. Chegg has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,893,000 after purchasing an additional 87,048 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,253,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 564,522 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

