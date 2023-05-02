Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.79 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHKP. BTIG Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 134,332 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 303,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,868,000 after acquiring an additional 87,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 76,837 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.