Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

