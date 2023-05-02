Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $8.84 on Monday, hitting $118.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,349. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
