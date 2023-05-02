Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Chart Industries stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 69,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,408. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 224.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Insider Activity

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.