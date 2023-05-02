Chapman Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.21. 959,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The company has a market cap of $169.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.