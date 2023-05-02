ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM) Given New C$0.20 Price Target at Raymond James

ChannelAdvisor (TSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor to C$0.14 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
