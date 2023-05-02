Cerus (CERS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Cerus has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. Cerus has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $417.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERS. BTIG Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326 in the last ninety days. 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cerus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 60.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

